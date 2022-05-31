Trending
Odd News
May 31, 2022 / 4:48 PM

Lake Michigan dog rescue caught on camera in Chicago

By Ben Hooper

May 31 (UPI) -- A man jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a struggling dog, and the dramatic scene was caught on camera by a boater.

Annie Ryzak, who captured video of the rescue, said she was on a boat near Ohio Street Beach when she spotted a dog in the water.

"This was like boat central, party central on the weekend. And the water's cold, too," Ryzak told CBS Chicago. "We're trying to figure out what to do, because the dog kept swimming farther out and you know, there's boats everywhere, especially this weekend."

Ryzak said the dog caught the attention of two men on shore, and one of them jumped in the water and swam to the canine.

"He swam out and he kind of guided the dog back to shore. It looks like it's his friends who got the dog back, carried him up and took him to who looked like his owners, maybe," Ryzak said.

Latest Headlines

Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man prevented from graduating over $4.80 fee receives diploma 60 years later
May 31 (UPI) -- A 78-year-old California man walked across the stage alongside his high school's class of 2022 to accept a diploma that spent 60 years locked away in a filing cabinet.
NYPD removes 8,000 bees from the side of 3 World Trade Center
Odd News // 1 hour ago
NYPD removes 8,000 bees from the side of 3 World Trade Center
May 31 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a Lower Manhattan building to remove a swarm of 8,000 honeybees that took up residence on an awning on the side of the building.
'Bake Off' champ helps create world's largest Jaffa Cake
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Bake Off' champ helps create world's largest Jaffa Cake
May 31 (UPI) -- British snack brand McVitie's teamed up with a "Great British Bake Off" champion to cook up the world's largest Jaffa Cake, which weighed in at nearly 180 pounds.
Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Indiana doughnut shop breaks world record with 8,558 sold in one day
May 31 (UPI) -- An Indiana doughnut shop broke a Guinness World Record when it sold 8,558 donuts in a single day of business.
Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dogs ride paddleboards with their owners in unique Spanish race
May 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs rode on paddleboards for their owners at the Dog Paddle Surf race in Spain.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool.
103-year-old Swedish woman becomes world's oldest skydiver
Odd News // 4 hours ago
103-year-old Swedish woman becomes world's oldest skydiver
May 31 (UPI) -- A Swedish woman broke a Guinness World Record when she went tandem skydiving at the age of 103.
World Parrot Day was founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004
Odd News // 5 hours ago
World Parrot Day was founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004
May 31 (UPI) -- World Parrot Day, celebrated annually on May 31, was started by the World Parrot Trust in 2004 to raise awareness of conservation efforts for the birds.
Coyote sneaks into California home through doggie door
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Coyote sneaks into California home through doggie door
May 31 (UPI) -- A coyote was able to sneak into a California home by using its doggie door.
Australian man gets winning lotto ticket for birthday, splits money with gift giver
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Australian man gets winning lotto ticket for birthday, splits money with gift giver
May 31 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia was given a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 for his birthday and is splitting the money with the gift giver.
