An unidentified man from Australia won $100,000 from a lottery ticket he got from a friend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia was given a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 for his birthday and is splitting the money with the gift giver. The man, who resides in Sydney, was gifted a $5 Treasures of Aztec scratch-off ticket for his 70th birthday by one of his closest friends. Advertisement

"I said to him, 'If I win big on this, I'll share half the winnings with you.' The next thing we knew, I won the top prize worth $100,000! We were in absolute shock, complete disbelief!" the man told lottery officials at The Lott.

"We're going to split it straight down the middle. I'll take $50,000 and so will he. We already planned to go out for dinner again with the same group of friends and shout, 'Everyone free food and drinks -- it's on us!'" he continued.

The man said he has a couple of ideas of what to do with his share of the money including house renovations, a new car or going on vacation.

Recently, an unidentified man from Australia used the loose change in his car to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $10,000.

