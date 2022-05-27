Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 27, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Fugitive lamb captured on South Carolina tennis court

By Ben Hooper

May 27 (UPI) -- A lamb was captured, after wandering loose for nearly a week in a South Carolina community, when members of the public lured it onto a tennis court.

Kelly Housaman said she spotted the lamb feasting on a resident's lawn near the Hampton Hall Club in Bluffton on Monday.

Advertisement

"Another couple who had also spotted it drove up on their golf cart and showed me a video of the sheep swimming in the lagoon with two gators coming after it," Housaman told WSAV-TV.

Housaman and the couple followed the sheep through multiple back yards, until it returned to the lagoon.

"About 2 feet away from me is another giant gator," Housaman said. "All I can think is, 'Please don't make me gator bait while chasing this sheep.'"

Housaman said the lamb fled into a wooded area after about an hour and she and the couple lost track of it.

Paul Tollefson, Hampton Hall's tennis director, said he spotted the lamb when he arrived for work the following morning. He said the young sheep appeared fascinated with a woman who was walking her two golden retrievers.

"Not sure if it was trying to play or what. The old lady was scared to death that her dogs were going to attack it. I tried to use my best sheep whispering, to no avail," he said.

Advertisement

Tollefson had the woman walk onto the tennis court with her dogs in the hopes the lamb would follow. The sheep dashed onto the court and Tollefson closed the gates, trapping it.

"This is a first for my job.... Ye ole sheep on the court," Tollefson wrote in a Facebook post with video of the lamb wandering the tennis court. "If anyone can come catch it, I got him fenced in.

The post came to the attention of Housaman, who arrived at the court with Beaufort County Animal Services personnel.

Housaman was able to get hold of the lamb with help from a security guard and Animal Services Director Tallulah Trice.

"The sheep made a last-ditch leap and I caught the rope on my hand and grabbed him," Housaman said.

The lamb was loaded into a carrier and turned over to animal services custody.

Trice said the lamb has been on the loose for about six days. She said no owner has come forward to claim it.

Read More

1,369 people don vampire costumes for Guinness World Record in England National Road Trip Day marks the start of summer travel season Bearded dragon rescued from 'SpongeBob' pineapple toy

Latest Headlines

1,369 people don vampire costumes for Guinness World Record in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
1,369 people don vampire costumes for Guinness World Record in England
May 27 (UPI) -- A group of 1,369 people in vampire costumes gathered at a 13th century abbey in England to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula and break a Guinness World Record.
Tiny kitten rescued from behind lines of state's worst-ever wildfire
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Tiny kitten rescued from behind lines of state's worst-ever wildfire
A kitten was rescued from behind lines of the worst-ever wildfire in New Mexico this week.
Copy of 'Annie Annie' returned to library after 46 years
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Copy of 'Annie Annie' returned to library after 46 years
May 27 (UPI) -- The Owasso Library in Oklahoma has gotten back its copy of book "Annie Annie" by author Molly Cone, 46 years after it was due.
Maryland man uses numbers from work to win $50,000 playing lottery
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Maryland man uses numbers from work to win $50,000 playing lottery
May 27 (UPI) -- Charles, from Owings Mills, Md., has won $50,000 playing the lottery by using numbers from his job.
National Road Trip Day marks the start of summer travel season
Odd News // 6 hours ago
National Road Trip Day marks the start of summer travel season
May 27 (UPI) -- National Road Trip Day, celebrated annually on the Friday before Memorial Day, was started by a truck stop chain in 2019 to mark the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
Bearded dragon rescued from 'SpongeBob' pineapple toy
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bearded dragon rescued from 'SpongeBob' pineapple toy
May 26 (UPI) -- Veterinarians at a Massachusetts animal hospital rescued a bearded dragon from an unusual situation when the lizard got his head stuck inside a toy pineapple.
Man's need for milk in his coffee leads to $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man's need for milk in his coffee leads to $2 million lottery prize
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his need to pick up milk for his morning coffee led to his winning a $2 million lottery jackpot.
Police relocate alligator from South Carolina parking garage
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Police relocate alligator from South Carolina parking garage
May 26 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said officers teamed up with animal control and officers from other agencies to relocate an alligator found lurking in a parking garage.
Northwestern engineers develop smallest remote-controlled walking robot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Northwestern engineers develop smallest remote-controlled walking robot
May 26 (UPI) -- A team of Northwestern University engineers announced the invention of the world's smallest remote-controlled walking robot, which measures only about one-half millimeter wide.
Firefighters rescue ducklings from roof of three-story building
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters rescue ducklings from roof of three-story building
May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London conducted an unusual rescue when a mother duck hatched her eggs on the roof of a three-story building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
German surfer rides world record 86-foot wave in Portugal
German surfer rides world record 86-foot wave in Portugal
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest
22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement