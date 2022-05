National Road Trip Day, celebrated on the Friday before Memorial Day, was started by truck stop chain Pilot Flying J in 2019 to mark the unofficial start of the summer travel season. Photo by tekhnika/Pixabay.com

May 27 (UPI) -- National Road Trip Day, celebrated annually on the Friday before Memorial Day, was started by a truck stop chain in 2019 to mark the unofficial start of the summer travel season. The holiday was created in 2019 by Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, to celebrate the tradition of summer road trips. Advertisement

The company said in a news release announcing the creation of the holiday that the Friday before Memorial Day was chosen because the weekend marks "the start of the summer road trip season."

