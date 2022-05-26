Trending
Odd News
May 26, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois

By Ben Hooper

May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts.

Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the female bison, variously nicknamed Tyson the Bison and Billy the Bison, was captured Wednesday morning at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda by personnel from Loose Cattle Caught.

Matt Noble, the owner of Loose Cattle Caught, was enlisted to help capture the bison on Friday and he brought in a crew of specialists to use a drone, a horse and a dog to locate the loose animal.

Noble located the bison Wednesday morning and used a light tranquilizer to slow it down. The bison was then lured into a barn baited with food.

"We are thankful the animal has been removed from the forest preserve safely before Memorial Day weekend when attendance at preserves increases," Lake County Forest Preserves Chief Operations Officer Mike Tully said in a news release

The bison had been on the loose in the Wauconda area since escaping from a trailer in September 2021.

Tully said the animal is now being kept under observation at Noble's compound. He said Noble will be contacting the bison's owner to arrange for the animal to be returned home.

