Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 26, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Australian teen's 5.8-pound mushroom might be world's largest

By Ben Hooper

May 26 (UPI) -- An Australian 14-year-old is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records about whether the nearly 6-pound mushroom he found is the largest in the world.

Jasper Les said he found the 5.8-pound porcini mushroom while walking home from school in Adelaide Hills, South Australia.

Advertisement

"I was just amazed. I've never seen one that big or even close to being that big," Les told 9News.

His mother, Melanie Les, said she was equally shocked to see what her son brought home.

"They came in and said, 'Check this out,' so I ran down and saw it. I just couldn't believe it," she said. "The Adelaide Hills is quite a special place. It's the only place in the Southern Hemisphere that you can find porcini."

Jasper Les said he is keeping the exact location of the mushroom's origins a secret.

"I found it underneath the oak tree, but that's sort of all I can say," he said.

The family applied to have Jasper's discovery recognized as a Guinness World Record. The record-keeping agency's website does not have a listing for largest or heaviest porcini mushroom, but the longest edible mushroom was a 1-foot, 11.2-inch Pleurotus eryngii grown by Japan's Hokuto Corp. in 2014.

Advertisement

The teenager said he plans to eat a portion of the massive mushroom and sell the rest.

"The challenge is on now to try find a bigger one," he said.

Read More

22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue ducklings from roof of three-story building
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue ducklings from roof of three-story building
May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London conducted an unusual rescue when a mother duck hatched her eggs on the roof of a three-story building.
22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest
Odd News // 2 hours ago
22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple's dog was officially dubbed the oldest in the world at the age of 22 years and 59 days old.
Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois
May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts.
Como Park Zoo announces birth of zebra foal
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Como Park Zoo announces birth of zebra foal
May 26 (UPI) -- The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in Minnesota has announced the birth of a zebra foal.
Former NASCAR driver helps rescue donkeys from shrinking island
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Former NASCAR driver helps rescue donkeys from shrinking island
May 26 (UPI) -- Former NASCAR driver Kenny Shepherd helped with a private rescue of two donkeys who were stranded on a shrinking island located at Lake McClure in California.
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
Odd News // 9 hours ago
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
May 26 (UPI) -- World Dracula Day, celebrated annually on May 26, was started by a fan group in 2012 and timed to coincide with the date that Bram Stoker's vampire novel was first published.
Bear steals food from California resident's garage
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear steals food from California resident's garage
May 25 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared video of a black beat that broke into a resident's garage and "helped him/herself to dinner."
Pakistani man, 70, breaks world record by crushing apples with his hand
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pakistani man, 70, breaks world record by crushing apples with his hand
May 25 (UPI) -- A 70-year-old Pakistani man broke a Guinness World Record by using his hand to crush 21 apples in one minute.
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
Odd News // 1 day ago
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
May 25 (UPI) -- A Montana high school principal had "his work cut out for him" when 12 students rode their horses to school -- and, in accordance with an old law, he had to take care of them.
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
Gardeners beware -- the invasive Amynthas agrestis, also known as the Asian jumping worm, could be wiggling around a garden near you. These worms are known for their ability to jump a foot in the air.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
German surfer rides world record 86-foot wave in Portugal
German surfer rides world record 86-foot wave in Portugal
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850
Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement