Australian teen's 5.8-pound mushroom might be world's largest

May 26 (UPI) -- An Australian 14-year-old is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records about whether the nearly 6-pound mushroom he found is the largest in the world.

Jasper Les said he found the 5.8-pound porcini mushroom while walking home from school in Adelaide Hills, South Australia.

"I was just amazed. I've never seen one that big or even close to being that big," Les told 9News.

His mother, Melanie Les, said she was equally shocked to see what her son brought home.

"They came in and said, 'Check this out,' so I ran down and saw it. I just couldn't believe it," she said. "The Adelaide Hills is quite a special place. It's the only place in the Southern Hemisphere that you can find porcini."

Jasper Les said he is keeping the exact location of the mushroom's origins a secret.

"I found it underneath the oak tree, but that's sort of all I can say," he said.

The family applied to have Jasper's discovery recognized as a Guinness World Record. The record-keeping agency's website does not have a listing for largest or heaviest porcini mushroom, but the longest edible mushroom was a 1-foot, 11.2-inch Pleurotus eryngii grown by Japan's Hokuto Corp. in 2014.

The teenager said he plans to eat a portion of the massive mushroom and sell the rest.

"The challenge is on now to try find a bigger one," he said.