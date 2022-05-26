Trending
May 26, 2022 / 5:38 PM

Northwestern engineers develop smallest remote-controlled walking robot

By Ben Hooper

May 26 (UPI) -- A team of Northwestern University engineers announced the invention of the world's smallest remote-controlled walking robot, which measures only one-half millimeter wide.

The engineers said in research published in the journal Science Robotics that their crab-like robot is smaller than the thickness of a penny.

John A. Rogers, an engineering professor at the Evanston, Ill., school and co-author of the research study, said it took his team a year and a half to develop the tiny robots.

The robots can walk, twist, turn and jump. They are made of a malleable shape-memory alloy, which moves by changing shape when heat is applied. Rogers said the necessary heat comes from lasers.

"A laser is a convenient way to do it because we can focus the light to a very tiny spot, and we can scan that spot around to illuminate different parts of the robot's body in a time sequence," Rogers told CNN.

He said the robots could be used eventually for surgical purposes or making repairs to small-scale machines.

Bearded dragon rescued from 'SpongeBob' pineapple toy
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Bearded dragon rescued from 'SpongeBob' pineapple toy
May 26 (UPI) -- Veterinarians at a Massachusetts animal hospital rescued a bearded dragon from an unusual situation when the lizard got his head stuck inside a toy pineapple.
Man's need for milk in his coffee leads to $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Man's need for milk in his coffee leads to $2 million lottery prize
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his need to pick up milk for his morning coffee led to his winning a $2 million lottery jackpot.
Police relocate alligator from South Carolina parking garage
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Police relocate alligator from South Carolina parking garage
May 26 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said officers teamed up with animal control and officers from other agencies to relocate an alligator found lurking in a parking garage.
Firefighters rescue ducklings from roof of three-story building
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescue ducklings from roof of three-story building
May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London conducted an unusual rescue when a mother duck hatched her eggs on the roof of a three-story building.
Australian teen's 5.8-pound mushroom might be world's largest
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Australian teen's 5.8-pound mushroom might be world's largest
May 26 (UPI) -- An Australian 14-year-old is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records about whether the nearly 6-pound mushroom he found while walking home from school is the largest in the world.
22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest
Odd News // 4 hours ago
22-year-old South Carolina dog named world's oldest
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple's dog was officially dubbed the oldest in the world at 22 years, 59 days.
Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois
May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts.
Como Park Zoo announces birth of zebra foal
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Como Park Zoo announces birth of zebra foal
May 26 (UPI) -- The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in Minnesota has announced the birth of a zebra foal.
Former NASCAR driver helps rescue donkeys from shrinking island
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Former NASCAR driver helps rescue donkeys from shrinking island
May 26 (UPI) -- Former NASCAR driver Kenny Shepherd helped with a private rescue of two donkeys who were stranded on a shrinking island located at Lake McClure in California.
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
Odd News // 11 hours ago
World Dracula Day celebrates anniversary of Bram Stoker's novel
May 26 (UPI) -- World Dracula Day, celebrated annually on May 26, was started by a fan group in 2012 and timed to coincide with the date that Bram Stoker's vampire novel was first published.
