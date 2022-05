The London Fire Brigade responded to a three-story building in the city to rescue seven ducklings that hatched in a rooftop nest. Photo courtesy of the London Fire Brigade

May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London conducted an unusual rescue when a mother duck hatched her eggs on the roof of a three-story building. The London Fire brigade said crews were summoned to the Deptford area when animal rescuers reported seven ducklings had hatched in the rooftop nest and had no way to get down from atop the three-story building. Advertisement

Firefighters used ladders to reach the rooftop and loaded the ducklings into a pet carrier.

"I want to send a huge, heartfelt, thank you to London Fire Brigade," volunteer wildlife rescuer Andy Miller said in a London Fire Brigade news release. "The ducklings are safe at home with me now, but will be going to The Swan Sanctuary where they will be cared for until they are able to be released into the wild."