Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes birth of first baby wallaby

May 25 (UPI) -- The Santa Barbara Zoo in California has announced the birth of its first baby wallaby, also known as a joey.

Kalina, a Bennett's wallaby that the public helped to name earlier this year, gave birth to the baby wallaby who now resides inside his mother's pouch.

Wallabies are roughly the size of a jellybean when born and move into their mother's pouch as they continue to grow and develop.

"The joey is 5-6 months old, which is when they usually start exploring life outside their mother's pouch. Our animal care staff and a few eagle-eyed guests have started seeing a little head or legs poking out over the last few days!" the Santa Barbara Zoo said on Facebook alongside video of Kalina where movement can be seen from her pouch.

"It will still be a little while until the baby is ready to come fully out and start exploring the walkabout with mom," the zoo continued.

