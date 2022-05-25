Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 25, 2022 / 9:27 AM

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes birth of first baby wallaby

By Wade Sheridan

May 25 (UPI) -- The Santa Barbara Zoo in California has announced the birth of its first baby wallaby, also known as a joey.

Kalina, a Bennett's wallaby that the public helped to name earlier this year, gave birth to the baby wallaby who now resides inside his mother's pouch.

Advertisement

Wallabies are roughly the size of a jellybean when born and move into their mother's pouch as they continue to grow and develop.

"The joey is 5-6 months old, which is when they usually start exploring life outside their mother's pouch. Our animal care staff and a few eagle-eyed guests have started seeing a little head or legs poking out over the last few days!" the Santa Barbara Zoo said on Facebook alongside video of Kalina where movement can be seen from her pouch.

"It will still be a little while until the baby is ready to come fully out and start exploring the walkabout with mom," the zoo continued.

Recently, police and firefighters in France captured a loose wallaby that was spotted hopping through a road.

Read More

French police, firefighters round up loose wallaby Police in New York warn of wallaby on the loose from local zoo Escaped wallaby caught on camera in West Virginia neighborhood

Latest Headlines

Michigan woman with 'in it to win it' attitude wins $100,000 from lottery
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan woman with 'in it to win it' attitude wins $100,000 from lottery
May 25 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Oakland County Michigan, who says she has a "in it to win it" attitude, has won $100,000 playing the lottery's Extreme Green instant game online.
Geek Pride Day was started by a Spanish blogger in 2006
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Geek Pride Day was started by a Spanish blogger in 2006
May 25 (UPI) -- Geek Pride Day, an annual May 25 celebration of all things geek culture, began in Spain in 2006 before spreading internationally thanks to the Internet.
Stuck cat rescued from underneath car in Florida
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Stuck cat rescued from underneath car in Florida
May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida came to the rescue of a cat that became stuck while apparently attempting to climb into the undercarriage of a vehicle.
Missouri woman stops for a soda, wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Missouri woman stops for a soda, wins $50,000 lottery prize
May 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman's thirst turned out to be a lucky feeling when a lottery ticket she bought during a beverage stop turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard
May 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman got out her camera to capture a one-in-a-million sight she spotted in her back yard: a yellow cardinal.
15,000 bees removed from equipment at New Orleans airport
Odd News // 18 hours ago
15,000 bees removed from equipment at New Orleans airport
May 24 (UPI) -- A team of bee removal experts were summoned to Louisiana's largest airport to remove more than 15,000 swarming insects that had taken up residence on a piece of equipment.
Raccoon gets stuck head-first in California home's roof
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Raccoon gets stuck head-first in California home's roof
May 24 (UPI) -- A California animal shelter helped a local homeowner with an unusual problem: a raccoon with its head stuck through a hole in the roof.
British man raps for over 39 hours to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
British man raps for over 39 hours to break Guinness World Record
May 24 (UPI) -- A British man who works as a schoolteacher in Spain earned a Guinness World Record when he freestyle rapped for 39 hours, 37 minutes and 54 seconds.
Baby deer rescued from Texas storm drain
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Baby deer rescued from Texas storm drain
May 24 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Texas came to the rescue of a baby deer that became trapped in a city storm drain.
Amazona Zoo announces birth of rare Brazilian tapir
Odd News // 1 day ago
Amazona Zoo announces birth of rare Brazilian tapir
May 24 (UPI) -- The Amazona Zoo in England has announced the birth of a rare Brazilian tapir to parents Ennis and Lutador.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850
Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850
Alabama couple convert helicopter into 'helicamper'
Alabama couple convert helicopter into 'helicamper'
Raccoon gets stuck head-first in California home's roof
Raccoon gets stuck head-first in California home's roof
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard
British man raps for over 39 hours to break Guinness World Record
British man raps for over 39 hours to break Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement