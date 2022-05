Authorities in Effingham County, Ga., are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for two patas monkeys on the loose in the area. Photo by David J. Stang/Wikimedia Commons

May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for two patas monkeys on the loose in a county near Savannah. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently received a call reporting two monkeys on the loose. Advertisement

"It sounded like a scene from Jumanji but it was not. There are in fact, two patas monkeys on the loose in North Effingham," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The monkeys are legally owned by an Effingham resident, the sheriff's office said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was contacted to help capture the loose primates.

"We ask that you do not try and catch them. Although they are not believed to be dangerous, they are wild animals, and we cannot predict how they will respond if cornered," the sheriff's office said.