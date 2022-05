May 25 (UPI) -- A 70-year-old Pakistani man broke a Guinness World Record by using his hand to crush 21 apples in one minute.

Naseem Uddin, 70, whose son, Mohammad Rashid, is a martial artist with 70 Guinness World Records, earned a record of his own by using his grip strength to crush 21 apples.

Rashid bested the previous record of 13 apples, which had been set in England.

Uddin told Guinness World Records his grip strength comes from years of working with iron as a welder.