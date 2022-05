1/2

Firefighters in Edmonton, Alberta, came to the rescue of a pet snake that escaped from its owner's home and climbed 15 feet up a tree. Photo courtesy of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services/Facebook

May 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Alberta were called out to perform an "unusual animal rescue" when a resident's 6-foot snake escaped and climbed 15 feet up a tree. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said in a Facebook post that personnel from Fire Station 26 responded to a residential neighborhood on a report of a pet snake stranded in a tree. Advertisement

Firefighters said the snake, named Whiskey, had escaped from its owner and climbed to a tree branch about 15 feet off the ground.

The rescuers used a ladder to reach the serpent and bring it safely back to the ground for a reunion with its owner.