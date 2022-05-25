Bear steals food from California resident's garage

May 25 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared video of a black beat that broke into a resident's garage and "helped him/herself to dinner."

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the bear broke into the garage in North Lake Tahoe after apparently being drawn in by the smell of food.

The sheriff's office posted a video to Facebook showing the bear eating the food it took from the garage in the front yard of the home.

"Whether you are a local or own a vacation home, please remember to keep your car and home doors always locked, and most importantly, do not leave ANY type of food/wrappers out," the post said.

The bear left on its own after finishing the meal.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt by this hungry bear," the sheriff's office said.