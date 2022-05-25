Trending
May 25, 2022 / 5:15 PM

Bear steals food from California resident's garage

By Ben Hooper

May 25 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared video of a black beat that broke into a resident's garage and "helped him/herself to dinner."

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the bear broke into the garage in North Lake Tahoe after apparently being drawn in by the smell of food.

The sheriff's office posted a video to Facebook showing the bear eating the food it took from the garage in the front yard of the home.

"Whether you are a local or own a vacation home, please remember to keep your car and home doors always locked, and most importantly, do not leave ANY type of food/wrappers out," the post said.

The bear left on its own after finishing the meal.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt by this hungry bear," the sheriff's office said.

Pakistani man, 70, breaks world record by crushing apples with his hand
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pakistani man, 70, breaks world record by crushing apples with his hand
May 25 (UPI) -- A 70-year-old Pakistani man broke a Guinness World Record by using his hand to crush 21 apples in one minute.
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
Odd News // 1 hour ago
High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law
May 25 (UPI) -- A Montana high school principal had "his work cut out for him" when 12 students rode their horses to school -- and, in accordance with an old law, he had to take care of them.
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California
Gardeners beware -- the invasive Amynthas agrestis, also known as the Asian jumping worm, could be wiggling around a garden near you. These worms are known for their ability to jump a foot in the air.
National Senior Games breaks world record with game of freeze dance
Odd News // 3 hours ago
National Senior Games breaks world record with game of freeze dance
May 25 (UPI) -- Attendees at the 2022 National Senior Games in Florida broke a Guinness World Record when 1,308 people participated in the world's largest game of freeze dance.
Authorities warn of two monkeys on the loose in Georgia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Authorities warn of two monkeys on the loose in Georgia
May 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for two patas monkeys on the loose in a county near Savannah.
German surfer rides world record 86-foot wave in Portugal
Odd News // 4 hours ago
German surfer rides world record 86-foot wave in Portugal
May 25 (UPI) -- A German surfer broke the Guinness World Record for riding the largest wave -- an 86-foot monster off the coast of Portugal.
Firefighters rescue 6-foot pet snake from tree
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescue 6-foot pet snake from tree
May 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Alberta were called out to perform an "unusual animal rescue" when a resident's 6-foot snake escaped and climbed 15 feet up a tree.
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes birth of first baby wallaby
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes birth of first baby wallaby
May 25 (UPI) -- The Santa Barbara Zoo in California has announced the birth of its first baby wallaby, also known as a joey.
Michigan woman with 'in it to win it' attitude wins $100,000 from lottery
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Michigan woman with 'in it to win it' attitude wins $100,000 from lottery
May 25 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Oakland County Michigan, who says she has a "in it to win it" attitude, has won $100,000 playing the lottery's Extreme Green instant game online.
Geek Pride Day was started by a Spanish blogger in 2006
Odd News // 10 hours ago
Geek Pride Day was started by a Spanish blogger in 2006
May 25 (UPI) -- Geek Pride Day, an annual May 25 celebration of all things geek culture, began in Spain in 2006 before spreading internationally thanks to the Internet.
