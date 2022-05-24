Trending
May 24, 2022 / 4:13 PM

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard

By Ben Hooper

May 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman got out her camera to capture a one-in-a-million sight in her back yard: a yellow cardinal.

Danielle Cover, of Elizabethtown, said she spotted the yellow cardinal Monday evening. Cover snapped three photos of the rare bird.

The South Florida Wildlands Association said another yellow cardinal was spotted earlier in May by Karen Devens of Nature Queen Photography. Devens spotted the bird near the University of Florida campus.

Experts said yellow cardinals are rare, accounting for about one in a million cardinals. Auburn University bird expert Geoffrey Hill said an average of three yellow cardinals are spotted every year in the United States.

