15,000 bees removed from equipment at New Orleans airport

May 24 (UPI) -- A team of bee removal experts were summoned to Louisiana's largest airport to remove more than 15,000 swarming insects that had taken up residence on a piece of equipment.

Craig Forsythe of Bee Guyz LLC said he and his team responded Sunday to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans after being contacted by Delta Airlines workers.

Advertisement

Forsythe said about 15,000 honeybees were found swarming on a piece of equipment used for loading and unloading luggage from planes.

Forsythe told WDSU-TV the bees were safely removed and relocated to a "special place."