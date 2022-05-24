Baby deer rescued from Texas storm drain

May 24 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Texas came to the rescue of a baby deer that became trapped in a city storm drain.

The City of New Braunfels said in a Facebook post that Lane Dietert of the city's Animal Welfare and Rescue team responded Monday afternoon when a deer was spotted trapped inside a storm drain.

The city shared a video to TikTok showing Dietert climbing into the storm drain and carrying the fawn to safety.

The fawn was in good health and was reunited with its mother, the city said.