The Jonas Brothers attend an event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2020. Brothers Day, an annual celebration of brotherhood on May 24, was started by Alabama man C. Daniel Rhodes in 2001. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Brothers Day, celebrated annually on May 24, was started by an Alabama man in 2001 to celebrate bothers both biological and chosen. The holiday was founded in 2001 by C. Daniel Rhodes of Hoover, Ala., to celebrate biological brothers and fraternity brothers as well as those united in brotherhood by union membership or life experiences. Advertisement

The holiday's popularity spread online and it is now unofficially celebrated in countries including Australia, Russia, India, France and Germany.

Other holidays and observances for May 24, 2022, include Asparagus Day, Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, International Tiara Day, International Women's Day for Peace and Disarmament, National Escargot Day, Scavenger Hunt Day and World Schizophrenia Awareness Day.