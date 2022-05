Police in Broadview Heights, Ohio, came to the rescue of a raccoon found trapped in an outdoor drain. Photo courtesy of the Broadview Heights Police Department/Facebook

May 23 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio came to the rescue of a young raccoon found trapped in an outdoor drain. The Broadview Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that Patrolman Kevin Pozek responded to a report of a raccoon in distress and arrived to find the animal was trapped inside an outdoor drain.

Pozek took the exhausted raccoon to the department's animal kennel to spend the night. The raccoon was nicknamed "Little Kevin" in honor of its savior.

"We released him back into the wild near where he was saved, so he can be reunited with his family," the police department said.