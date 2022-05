1/2

The Teays Valley Fire Department in West Virginia came to the rescue of 11 ducklings that fell into a storm drain on a city street. Photo courtesy of the Teays Valley Fire Department/Facebook

May 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in West Virginia came to the rescue of 11 baby ducks found stranded in a storm drain while their mother stood nearby. The Teays Valley Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a call for "an animal rescue" Sunday on Great Teays Boulevard. Advertisement

The firefighters determined there were 11 ducklings trapped in the storm drain while their distraught mother stood nearby.

Firefighters "were able to safely remove all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother," the post said.