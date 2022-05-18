Trending
May 18, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Identical twins give birth on the same day at same hospital

By Ben Hooper

May 18 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins in California have something new in common after they both gave birth to baby boys at the same hospital on the same day.

Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak each gave birth to a 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy at Kaiser Permanente hospital in Anaheim.

Both baby boys measured 20 inches long at birth.

The twins said Justiniani has been scheduled for a C-section on May 5, and Cheplak's water broke that same day -- 10 days before she was due.

"Sharing our pregnancy together was really special because we really had the support of each other through every step of the process," Justiniani told Good Morning America. "Even just going through the day-to-day changes of pregnancy, all of the unknowns and the questions and the natural worries that come up, we were constantly able to check in with each other and support each other."

