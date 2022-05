Vicente Mosquera won $285,316 playing the lottery. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery.

May 18 (UPI) -- Senior waiter Vicente Mosquera of Virginia Beach has won $285,316 using a combination of lottery numbers he heard years ago. The 82-year-old Italian restaurant waiter, who is described as a hard worker, matched all five winning numbers playing Cash 5 with EZ match.

Mosquera's winning numbers, which he said he got from an unidentified person years ago, included 19-23-30-33-38.

Mosquera told lottery officials that he loves his job and that's why he continues to do it. The lottery winner happily went back to work after collecting his money.

