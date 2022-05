A Frontier Airlines flight attendant helped a passenger give birth in a lavatory aboard a plane that was flying over Florida. Photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines/Facebook

May 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines announced on social media that a passenger on a flight headed to Florida gave birth in the air with help from a flight attendant. The airline said in a Facebook post that the flight was on its way to Orlando when a passenger went into labor. Advertisement

Capt. Chris Nye made arrangements for the plane to be diverted to Pensacola while flight attendant Diana Giraldo helped the woman give birth in the plane's back lavatory.

Nye praised Giraldo for being "exemplary" and "calm" during the stressful situation.

"The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion," Nye said. "Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft."