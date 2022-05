The Louisville Zoo announced a baby Hartmann's mountain zebra was born to first-time mother Azizi on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Louisville Zoo

May 18 (UPI) -- The Louisville Zoo in Kentucky announced the birth of a healthy female foal to a 6-year-old. first-time mother. The zoo announced Wednesday that a Hartmann's mountain zebra named Azizi gave birth Thursday to a yet-to-be-named female foal. Advertisement

The foal was born at 71 pounds, and veterinarians determined she was "strong and healthy," the zoo said.

The birth comes after the zoo welcomed the first harbor seal birth in the facility's industry earlier in May. Officials said they are currently monitoring a Masai giraffe named Kianga, who is expected to give birth soon.

"We are ecstatic to have so much to celebrate this spring. These new offspring will be wonderful ambassadors to tell the stories of their species," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in the birth announcement.

"We look forward to watching this new filly grow with our community and sharing news about our pending giraffe birth."