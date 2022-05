International Museum Day, marked each year on May 18, was founded by the International Council of Museums in 1977. The theme of the 2022 celebration is "The Power of Museums." File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- International Museum Day, marked annually on May 18, was started in 1977 by the International Council of Museums to celebrate institutions around the world. The International Council of Museums said on its website that the aim of the annual holiday is to celebrate museums as "an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples." Advertisement

Each International Museum Day bears its own theme, with this year's celebration focusing on "The Power of Museums."

"Museums have the power to transform the world around us. As incomparable places of discovery, they teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas -- two essential steps in building a better future," the ICM said.

