Odd News
May 18, 2022 / 5:39 PM

British man spends 36 hours on swing for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

May 18 (UPI) -- A British man spent 36 hours rocking back and forth on a swing set to break a Guinness World Record.

Richard Scott, 51, of Kinross, England, started swinging at 6:10 a.m. Saturday at Loch Leven's Larder cricket pitch and finished Sunday evening.

Scott was allowed a five-minute break for each hour he spent on the swing, and he saved up his breaks to take a 3 a.m. nap.

Scott's 36-hour swinging marathon broke the record of 34 hours, which was set by Quinn Levy in October 2020.

The Rotary Club of Kinross and District, where Scott is a member, shared video of the record attempt on Facebook.

"It's been good, the tops of my legs are a wee bit sore but apart from that I've been fine. It's been a good experience," Scott told The Courier. "It's been challenging, but it's been really good. I'm very excited."

Baby born aboard Frontier Airlines plane in Florida British chef cooks up world's largest vegetarian Scotch egg Electric car drifts for 27.12 miles, breaks world record

