May 18 (UPI) -- A British chef broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a vegetarian Scotch egg that weighed in at 18.3 pounds. Chef Leigh Evans teamed up with egg company Clarence Court to create the pea, mint and cheddar Scotch egg recipe that broke the Guinness World Record for largest vegetarian Scotch egg.

The resulting dish, which was made using an ostrich egg, weighed in at 18.3 pounds.

"This was a first for me, having not created anything so large in my cooking career! I always enjoy a challenge, and this was one that I really did enjoy doing. I am delighted to have broken a Guinness World Record title and have had enormous fun creating this much-loved picnic staple but glad I got lots of practice in before the judging," Evans told Wiltshire Live.