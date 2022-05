Electric car drifts for 27.12 miles, breaks world record

May 18 (UPI) -- A Chinese car company broke a Guinness World Record when one of its electric cars drifted for 27.12 miles on a wet surface.

Zhiji Motors driver Wei Pengda, aka Panda, took a Zhiji L7 electric car for a spin on a wet track in Shanghai and managed to drift for 258 laps -- 27.12 miles.

Wei's drifting lasted for 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Guinness World Records said the feat broke the record for longest drift in an electric car on a wet surface. The previous record, 26.2 miles, was set by driver Dennis Retera in a Porsche Taycan in August 2020.