Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 17, 2022 / 4:54 PM

116-year-old 'ghost tracks' unearthed following pesky coastal storm

By Mark Puleo, Accuweather.com

Mysterious World War I-era railroad tracks hidden in the Atlantic Ocean? It's not quite the plot of a thriller novel, but rather an actual discovery found along a beach in Cape May, New Jersey, in the wake of a fierce coastal storm last week.

Liz Goldsmith was walking along the shores between Sunset and Higbee Beach last Tuesday when the ocean - fueled by the combination of the storm, coastal erosion and the daily low tide - unearthed one of the area's rarest finds. The tracks, which date back to the early 20th century, were seen in 2014 for the first time in over 80 years and have since been revealed by different weather events in subsequent years, including by a couple of big storms in 2018.

Advertisement

Nicknamed "ghost tracks," the tracks were used to support sand mining and World War I munitions testing, according to NJ.com. The Cape May Sand Company also used the rails from 1905 to 1936 to remove sand from the beach and turn it into glass or cement.

Century-old 'ghost tracks' were unearthed by last week's coastal storms in Cape May, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Facebook/Liz Goldsmith
Advertisement

Local historian Ben Miller told NJ.com in 2017 that cement created from the sand that was carried along the tracks helped build the Panama Canal.

"These are like hidden treasure - unearthed," Miller said. "All of a sudden they're there, and what used to be just the sandy beach that you walked down, all of sudden they're like a portal to the past."

Matthew Malkiewicz, an electrical engineer whose side-hustle involves photographing steam trains, said he was one of the first to witness the ghost tracks when they emerged eight years ago.

"Back in 2014, I was tipped off that some of those tracks down in Cape may surface after 80 years," Malkiewicz recalled. "And then the next morning I ran down there on a low tide and I was there at sunrise to catch those first photographs."

He suggested that when the tracks are out of sight, they are very much out of mind. "People working and living on the beach ... had no idea that a train ever ran there."

Goldsmith's 2022 find of the track was made possible by the coastal storms that smacked the coast of New Jersey in the early parts of last week. The storms not only dropped multiple inches of rain and dealt fierce wind gusts, but they also accelerated the growing concerns about the area's beach erosion.

Advertisement

The 'ghost tracks' went over 80 years without being seen before coastal erosion unveiled them. Photo courtesy of Facebook/Liz Goldsmith

Massive amounts of sand were wiped away from beaches throughout the area, including on Sunset and Higbee Beach. The erosion was most severe farther north in North Wildwood, particularly in the area near 7th Avenue and JFK Beach Drive, 6abc reported, as the entire beach area and all of its replenishment sand was wiped away.

"This caused significant beach erosion for some of the beaches in South Jersey including the erosion of sand dunes which in some cases turned into steep cliffs," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said. "The beach erosion impacted the shoreline southward into the Carolinas."

"Unlike the East Coast storms we usually see in the winter, this storm pounded the shoreline for several days while a nor'easter usually only causes problems for a day or two," Kines said. "Since the wind was out of the same direction for multiple days, this caused the waves to progressively get larger and larger while impacting the same beach day after day."

Additional reporting by Jillian Angeline.

Read More

National Mushroom Hunting Day was founded by a writer in 2014 Vermont teen walks tightrope in high heels for Guinness World Record Moose sent back to the wild after roaming New York for weeks

Latest Headlines

Johns Hopkins students invent edible 'Tastee Tape' to keep burritos together
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Johns Hopkins students invent edible 'Tastee Tape' to keep burritos together
May 17 (UPI) -- A team of Johns Hopkins University students are aiming to change the way people eat their burritos with a new invention: edible tape.
Arkansas water tower leak makes Johnny Cash silhouette appear to be urinating
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Arkansas water tower leak makes Johnny Cash silhouette appear to be urinating
May 17 (UPI) -- Johnny Cash is once again making headlines in his Arkansas hometown after a bullet hole in a "very sensitive area" of the musician's silhouette on the local water tower made the man in black appear to be urinating.
Toddler uses mom's phone to order 31 cheeseburgers delivered
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Toddler uses mom's phone to order 31 cheeseburgers delivered
May 17 (UPI) -- A Texas mother learned a lesson about leaving her phone unlocked when her 2-year-old son used DoorDash to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.
Struggling dog rescued from Florida creek
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Struggling dog rescued from Florida creek
May 17 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a soggy canine spotted struggling to keep its head above the water in a creek.
'Kitten' rescued by California woman was a baby fox
Odd News // 5 hours ago
'Kitten' rescued by California woman was a baby fox
May 17 (UPI) -- Police in California said a woman "got quite a surprise" when she discovered the "kitten" she rescued was actually a baby fox.
Venezuelan man named world's oldest at the age of 112
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Venezuelan man named world's oldest at the age of 112
May 17 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a Venezuelan man has been dubbed the oldest person living (male) just a few days shy of his 113th birthday.
Bear wanders onto Utah middle school campus
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Bear wanders onto Utah middle school campus
May 17 (UPI) -- A black bear was tranquilized and relocated after wandering onto the campus of a Utah middle school while students were present.
National Mushroom Hunting Day was founded by a writer in 2014
Odd News // 7 hours ago
National Mushroom Hunting Day was founded by a writer in 2014
May 17 (UPI) -- National Mushroom Hunting Day, celebrated annually on May 17, was started by a freelance writer in 2014 to celebrate the start of foraging season.
Vermont teen walks tightrope in high heels for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Vermont teen walks tightrope in high heels for Guinness World Record
May 17 (UPI) -- A Vermont high school senior unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by walking nearly 640 feet on a tightrope while wearing 4-inch heels.
Moose sent back to the wild after roaming New York for weeks
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Moose sent back to the wild after roaming New York for weeks
May 17 (UPI) -- A young moose that was on the loose for weeks has finally been returned to the wilds of the southern Adirondacks of New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Idaho man runs half marathon while wearing 111 T-shirts
Idaho man runs half marathon while wearing 111 T-shirts
Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Colombian teen solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
Colombian teen solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
Sea lion previously rescued from highway found in California storm drain
Sea lion previously rescued from highway found in California storm drain
Baby elephant takes bed from keeper in viral video
Baby elephant takes bed from keeper in viral video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement