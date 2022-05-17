Bear wanders onto Utah middle school campus

May 17 (UPI) -- A black bear was tranquilized and relocated after wandering onto the campus of a Utah middle school while students were present.

The Morgan School District said the bear was spotted wandering around a fenced-in sports field at the school about 7 a.m. Monday.

The district said students were warned of the animal's presence and were kept indoors while animal control and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources were summoned to the scene.

The bear wandered away from the campus and climbed a tree about a half block away, where it remained until game wardens arrived and tranquilized it.

The DWR said the bear was transported to a remote habitat and released.