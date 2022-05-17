Arkansas water tower leak makes Johnny Cash silhouette appear to be urinating

May 17 (UPI) -- Johnny Cash is once again making headlines in his Arkansas hometown after a bullet hole in a "very sensitive area" of the musician's silhouette on the local water tower made the man in black appear to be urinating.

Mayor Luke Neal of Kingsland said a bullet struck the town's water tower last week, right between the legs of a Johnny Cash silhouette painted on the side of the structure.

"Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area," Neal told KLRT-TV. "It's been leaking for the last almost week."

Neal told KTHV-TV the town is "losing about 30,000 gallons of water per day" at a daily cost of about $200.

The sight of Johnny Cash's silhouette spraying water onto the ground below has been drawing in tourists to witness the unusual scene.

"Just the placement of where it was at, I mean it was -- you could tell someone was trying to be funny," Neal said.

Neal said the water tower previously leaked from a bullet hole in 1993.

He said an investigation has been opened into the most recent bullet hole.