Police in Gainesville, Fla., came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling to swim in the Hogstown Creek. Photo courtesy of the Gainesville Police Department/Facebook

May 17 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a soggy canine spotted struggling to keep its head above the water in a creek. The Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Hogtown Creek on a report of a dog in distress.

Officers arrived to find the canine struggling to keep its head above the water.

An officer got into the water and was able to bring the dog back to shore.

The Facebook post included a photo of the rescued canine, leading the owner to contact the police department. The owner said the 11-year-old dog, named Bella, escaped while the owner was away on a family emergency.

Police said the dog would be returned to her family on Tuesday.