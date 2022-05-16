Reward offered for return of 125-pound polar bear statue

May 16 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman is offering a $200 reward for the return of an unusual piece of stolen property: a 125-pound polar bear statue.

Nancy Allen of London said her house is well known for the concrete polar bear statues that have adorned her garden for more than 30 years, but she discovered last week that one of the stone bruins was missing.

Advertisement

Allen posted a photo of the pilfered statue on Facebook in hope of securing its return.

"I just don't understand why someone would steal it. I don't get it. I just want it back," Allen told CTV News.

She said the thieves would have had to put in some extra effort to take the 125-pound bear.

"They brought a dolly, there's dolly tracks on the front lawn, and they would've done it before I got home," she said.

Allen is offering a $200 reward for the bear's safe return.

"I just want it back, no questions asked," she said.