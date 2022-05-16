Sea lion previously rescued from highway found in California storm drain

May 16 (UPI) -- SeaWorld Rescue in San Diego said a sea lion that made headlines for blocking a freeway in January is undergoing a behavior analysis after being rescued from a storm drain.

The rescue team said the sea lion, nicknamed Freeway after being rescued from Route 94 in downtown San Diego on Jan. 7, returned to SeaWorld's custody after being spotted in a storm drain under the National City Bridge on April 7.

Rescuers said the storm drain would have led Freeway back to the same spot where he was rescued in January.

Freeway was previously rescued when he was found walking on to Harbor Island Drive in San Diego in November 2021.

SeaWorld said Freeway is now undergoing a behavioral analysis with veterinarians and marine experts to determine why the animal, estimated to be 10-13 years old, keeps wandering inland.

"We want him to be in a safe situation," SeaWorld Rescue team supervisor Jeni Smith told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "We want to do what is best for the sea lion. Right now, because he has been rescued three times in unsafe situations, we are trying to figure out what his plan is."