The Columbus Crew soccer team in Ohio broke a Guinness World Record by assembling more than 1,000 scarves into a chain that measured more than a mile long. Photo courtesy of Columbus Crew/Twitter

May 16 (UPI) -- A professional soccer team in Ohio broke a Guinness World Record by assembling more than 1,000 scarves into a chain that stretched for more than a mile. The Columbus Crew said a team of fans and personnel from Nationwide Children's Hospital and childhood mental health group On Our Sleeves assembled the Crew scarves at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Advertisement

The successful attempt to set the Guinness World Record for longest chain of sports fan scarves was part of the Wrap Them In Support campaign, which donated one scarf to the record attempt for each specially designed scarf purchased by the public.

Proceeds from the sales of the scarves were donated to On Our Sleeves to provide free mental health educational resources across the country.

"We are extremely proud of the Crew community for coming together to help break the stigma surrounding childhood mental health," Kristin Bernert, Columbus Crew president of business operations, said in a news release.

"To see our pitch wrapped in this symbol of support and know that we are making a real impact is incredibly rewarding."