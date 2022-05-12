Trending
May 12, 2022 / 8:23 AM

New Jersey zoo announces birth of two zebra foals

By Wade Sheridan

May 12 (UPI) -- The Cape May County Park & Zoo in New Jersey has announced the birth of two zebra foals.

The zoo posted a photo of one of the foals and its mother Gretta standing together on Facebook.

The foals, who have different mothers, were both fathered by Ziggy.

Zebra Lydia gave birth to one foal on April 16, while Gretta gave birth to the second foal on Saturday.

"Since Lydia is a first time mom, she is in a quiet paddock off exhibit, but you can spot Gretta and her foal in the big yard!" the zoo said.

Recently, the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Karnataka, India, popularly known as the Mysuru Zoo, announced the birth of three tiger cubs. Albino tigress Thara gave birth to the cubs, who are not albino.

Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress Alligator captured outside South Carolina school Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France

