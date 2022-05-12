Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 12, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Houston Zoo's new capybara pups named after 'Encanto' movie

By Simon Druker
1/4
Houston Zoo's new capybara pups named after 'Encanto' movie
Capybara siblings Brun and Pepa pose with mother Squirt at the Houston Zoo, less than a month after the two siblings were born on April 11. Photo courtesy Houston Zoo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo has a pair of new residents, after two healthy capybara pups were born, the park announced, using the headline "Don't Worry, Be Capy."

The brother and sister have been named Bruno and Pepa after characters from the animated Disney film Encanto, the zoo said in a statement.

Advertisement

Encanto is set in Colombia, one of the countries the capybara's call home.

The siblings were born April 11 to first-time mom, Squirt, and dad, Rio. They represent the third litter of greater capybaras born at the zoo in the last 10 years.

Mother and children spent several days bonding behind the scenes, before making their public debut in the zoo's mixed species habitat inside the South America Pantanal.

The zoo posted a short video of the two frolicking together in their enclosure.

The semi-aquatic capybara is native to South America, and is the world's largest living rodent.

Fully-grown adults can weigh up to 145 pounds. The herbivores are closely-related to guinea pigs.

The furry creatures have captured the public's attention before.

In 2016, two of the animals escaped from a small zoo in Toronto and evaded recapture for weeks in the city's second-largest park. The story garnered international headlines at the time, and daily updates on the search.

Advertisement

Read More

Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress North Carolina Zoo announces birth of three red wolf pups

Latest Headlines

Payouts paused after host calls wrong Mega Millions Mega Ball number
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Payouts paused after host calls wrong Mega Millions Mega Ball number
May 12 (UPI) -- Mega Millions prize payments are temporarily on pause after a host called out the incorrect Mega Ball number during the latest drawing.
Canadian achieves world record, becomes oldest man to record headstand
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Canadian achieves world record, becomes oldest man to record headstand
May 12 (UPI) -- A 75-year-old from Quebec has become the oldest man on record to successfully perform a headstand, Guinness World Records confirmed.
Snake catchers capture multiple water dragons in Australia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Snake catchers capture multiple water dragons in Australia
May 12 (UPI) -- The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 company in Australia turned their attention to lizards and recently caught multiple water dragons from different homes.
New Jersey zoo announces birth of two zebra foals
Odd News // 4 hours ago
New Jersey zoo announces birth of two zebra foals
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cape May County Park & Zoo in New Jersey has announced the birth of two zebra foals.
National Limerick Day marks birthday of poet Edward Lear
Odd News // 4 hours ago
National Limerick Day marks birthday of poet Edward Lear
May 12 (UPI) -- National Limerick Day, celebrated annually on May 12, marks the birthday of Edward Lear, the English writer who popularized the comedic style of poetry.
Alligator captured outside South Carolina school
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator captured outside South Carolina school
May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school.
Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill
May 11 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island waitress said a "stressful morning" turned into an "awesome day" when a pair of customers left her an $810 tip on a $48.17 bill.
Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot
May 11 (UPI) -- A puppy who went missing from his New York home and was spotted dashing through two tunnels was rescued from a parking garage ledge at a Home Depot store in New Jersey.
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
May 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana museum announced workers were able to solve a 50-year mystery by opening a safe -- and discovering a sheet of paper with insurance information.
Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm
May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement