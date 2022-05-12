Houston Zoo's new capybara pups named after 'Encanto' movie

1/4

Capybara siblings Brun and Pepa pose with mother Squirt at the Houston Zoo, less than a month after the two siblings were born on April 11. Photo courtesy Houston Zoo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo has a pair of new residents, after two healthy capybara pups were born, the park announced, using the headline "Don't Worry, Be Capy." The brother and sister have been named Bruno and Pepa after characters from the animated Disney film Encanto, the zoo said in a statement. Advertisement

Encanto is set in Colombia, one of the countries the capybara's call home.

The siblings were born April 11 to first-time mom, Squirt, and dad, Rio. They represent the third litter of greater capybaras born at the zoo in the last 10 years.

Mother and children spent several days bonding behind the scenes, before making their public debut in the zoo's mixed species habitat inside the South America Pantanal.

The zoo posted a short video of the two frolicking together in their enclosure.

The semi-aquatic capybara is native to South America, and is the world's largest living rodent.

Fully-grown adults can weigh up to 145 pounds. The herbivores are closely-related to guinea pigs.

The furry creatures have captured the public's attention before.

In 2016, two of the animals escaped from a small zoo in Toronto and evaded recapture for weeks in the city's second-largest park. The story garnered international headlines at the time, and daily updates on the search.

