May 12, 2022 / 8:51 AM

Snake catchers capture multiple water dragons in Australia

By Wade Sheridan

May 12 (UPI) -- The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 company in Australia has turned their attention to lizards as the group has recently caught multiple water dragons from different homes.

The company uploaded a video to Facebook featuring four instances where the group was called to a house in order to round up a water dragon.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie was on the scene and safely caught three of the water dragons, including one that left scratch marks on his hands.

Another lizard was captured while it looked out a bedroom window.

"We have been called out to a few situations lately where the family of a home has had a lizard intruder and couldn't encourage it back outside! Lizards can be very fast and great climbers, which makes them tough to catch, they can also give a painful bite if given the chance," Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said.

Recently the company, who has gained fame on Facebook for capturing snakes, dealt with four large carpet pythons that had invaded a home's backyard deck.

