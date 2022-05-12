Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 12, 2022 / 12:41 PM

State trooper from Poland helps former Polish president change tire

By Simon Druker
State trooper from Poland helps former Polish president change tire
Originally from Poland, Connecticut state trooper Lukasz Lipert was called to assist with a flat tire on the highway, only to find former Polish president Lech Walesa was the one in need. Photo courtesy Connecticut State Police

May 12 (UPI) -- A state trooper originally from Poland was sent to help change a flat tire Wednesday, and ended up meeting former Polish President Lech Walesa, Connecticut State Police shared on Facebook.

Trooper Lukasz Lipert was called to I-84 in Tolland, Conn., to assist with a flat tire, and was greeted by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Advertisement

In 1990, Walesa became that country's first freely elected president in 63 years, following World War II and decades of communist rule.

Walesa, 78, was in the Constitution State promoting the cause of Ukrainian refugees who have been forced out of their country and now call Poland home. He also met with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

"Trooper Lipert, a native of Poland, was beyond grateful for the opportunity to help such an influential individual, and briefly speak to him about the history of Poland," the Facebook posting reads.

Walesa also posed with the trooper for a photo.

When he first got the call over the radio, Lipert said he thought his fellow officers were playing a joke.

"What are the odds there's going to be a former Polish president on the side of 84 in Tolland," Lipert told the Hartford Courant.

Advertisement

But after arriving at the scene, he quickly realized it was no prank.

"It was definitely a great opportunity to meet the man who had a voice during those times," Lipert told the newspaper.

"It was definitely a great experience."

Read More

Ottawa charters 3 flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada Naomi Osaka withdraws in Italy, injury hinders French Open preparation Acting U.S. Ambassador Kristina Kvien returns to Kyiv amid war in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Baby zebra born at Florida safari park
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Baby zebra born at Florida safari park
May 12 (UPI) -- A healthy baby zebra is the newest resident at Florida's Lion Country Safari, the park's officials announced over social media.
Houston Zoo's new capybara pups named after 'Encanto' movie
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Houston Zoo's new capybara pups named after 'Encanto' movie
May 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo has a pair of new residents, after two healthy capybara pups were born, the park announced, using the headline "Don't Worry, Be Capy."
Payouts paused after host calls wrong Mega Millions Mega Ball number
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Payouts paused after host calls wrong Mega Millions Mega Ball number
May 12 (UPI) -- Mega Millions prize payments are temporarily on pause after a host called out the incorrect Mega Ball number during the latest drawing.
Canadian achieves world record, becomes oldest man to record headstand
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Canadian achieves world record, becomes oldest man to record headstand
May 12 (UPI) -- A 75-year-old from Quebec has become the oldest man on record to successfully perform a headstand, Guinness World Records confirmed.
Snake catchers capture multiple water dragons in Australia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Snake catchers capture multiple water dragons in Australia
May 12 (UPI) -- The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 company in Australia turned their attention to lizards and recently caught multiple water dragons from different homes.
New Jersey zoo announces birth of two zebra foals
Odd News // 5 hours ago
New Jersey zoo announces birth of two zebra foals
May 12 (UPI) -- The Cape May County Park & Zoo in New Jersey has announced the birth of two zebra foals.
National Limerick Day marks birthday of poet Edward Lear
Odd News // 6 hours ago
National Limerick Day marks birthday of poet Edward Lear
May 12 (UPI) -- National Limerick Day, celebrated annually on May 12, marks the birthday of Edward Lear, the English writer who popularized the comedic style of poetry.
Alligator captured outside South Carolina school
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alligator captured outside South Carolina school
May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school.
Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill
May 11 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island waitress said a "stressful morning" turned into an "awesome day" when a pair of customers left her an $810 tip on a $48.17 bill.
Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot
May 11 (UPI) -- A puppy who went missing from his New York home and was spotted dashing through two tunnels was rescued from a parking garage ledge at a Home Depot store in New Jersey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement