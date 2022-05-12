State trooper from Poland helps former Polish president change tire

Originally from Poland, Connecticut state trooper Lukasz Lipert was called to assist with a flat tire on the highway, only to find former Polish president Lech Walesa was the one in need. Photo courtesy Connecticut State Police

May 12 (UPI) -- A state trooper originally from Poland was sent to help change a flat tire Wednesday, and ended up meeting former Polish President Lech Walesa, Connecticut State Police shared on Facebook. Trooper Lukasz Lipert was called to I-84 in Tolland, Conn., to assist with a flat tire, and was greeted by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

In 1990, Walesa became that country's first freely elected president in 63 years, following World War II and decades of communist rule.

Walesa, 78, was in the Constitution State promoting the cause of Ukrainian refugees who have been forced out of their country and now call Poland home. He also met with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

"Trooper Lipert, a native of Poland, was beyond grateful for the opportunity to help such an influential individual, and briefly speak to him about the history of Poland," the Facebook posting reads.

Walesa also posed with the trooper for a photo.

When he first got the call over the radio, Lipert said he thought his fellow officers were playing a joke.

"What are the odds there's going to be a former Polish president on the side of 84 in Tolland," Lipert told the Hartford Courant.

But after arriving at the scene, he quickly realized it was no prank.

"It was definitely a great opportunity to meet the man who had a voice during those times," Lipert told the newspaper.

"It was definitely a great experience."

As a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and the first-ever President elected by popular vote in Poland, Lech Walesa led the nation when the Iron Curtain fell. His stories were fascinating, fun, and wise. It was an honor meeting him last night at the @NEAMuseum. pic.twitter.com/SP2KwYkeOf— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 10, 2022