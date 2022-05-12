Baby zebra born at Florida safari park

1/2

A baby male zebra foal born at Florida's Lion Country Safari last week poses with its parents. Photo courtesy Lion Country Safari

May 12 (UPI) -- A healthy baby zebra is the newest resident at Florida's Lion Country Safari, the park's officials announced over social media. The male zebra foal was born last week at the park, in Palm Beach County, Fla. Advertisement

"It's so fluffy! Say hello to this little baby! This male zebra foal was born last week on safari! You can see him and his mom in the Hwange section of the safari," the park wrote in a statement.

The drive-through, safari-style cageless park was founded in 1967 and has over 900 animals roaming the grounds.

Its mission is to "be a leader in animal care, conservation and education."

The 320-acre attraction has herds of animals from six continents grazing across its grounds.

