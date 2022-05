Stuart Jamieson rode from the southern tip of England to the northern tip of Scotland on a scooter in 11 days to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity. Photo courtesy of Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh/Facebook

May 11 (UPI) -- A Scottish man rode his scooter the entire length of the island of Great Britain in just 11 days, unofficially breaking a Guinness World Record. Stuart Jamieson took on the ride from Land's End, England, to John O'Groats, Scotland, on his scooter to break a Guinness World Record and raise money for hospice charity Marie Curie in honor of his wife, Eva, who died in 2018.

Jamieson, whose scooter was dubbed Big Blue Magoo by his daughter, Beth, 13, completed the more than 600-mile journey in 11 days, besting the current Guinness World Record of 21 days.

Evidence from the record attempt is now being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.