A capuchin monkey named Boss is on the loose in Corrigan, Texas, after escaping from its owner in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. Photo by Michelle_Raponi/Pixabay.com

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store. Lawrence Jolly, store manager at the Dollar General in Corrigan, said the monkey's owner had come into the store to buy a bottled water. Advertisement

"She came and bought the bottle and said this is for my pet monkey," Jolly told KLTV. "And so she goes outside, she feeds the monkey. The monkey bit her and took off."

Jolly said the diaper-wearing simian headed into the wooded area behind the store.

The monkey, named Boss, is 7 months old and is in training to become a service animal.

The Corrigan Pollice Department and Polk County Animal Control are working to safely capture the fugitive monkey.

"Polk County Animal Control has been looking and there's a trap set with some bananas that will not harm the monkey," Corrigan Mayor Johnna Gibson said. "It is a live trap, so they are hoping the bananas will lure the monkey into the cage and they can catch it that way."

Monkeys are legal to own as pets in Texas.

