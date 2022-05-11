Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 11, 2022 / 5:18 PM

Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

By Ben Hooper

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school.

The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School.

Advertisement

"Not your everyday arrest," police said in a Facebook post.

The post included video of the officers safely capturing the alligator for relocation.

"Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you'll encounter as an officer," the post said.

Read More

Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

Latest Headlines

Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Rhode Island waitress surprised with $810 tip on $48.17 bill
May 11 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island waitress said a "stressful morning" turned into an "awesome day" when a pair of customers left her an $810 tip on a $48.17 bill.
Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot
May 11 (UPI) -- A puppy who went missing from his New York home and was spotted dashing through two tunnels was rescued from a parking garage ledge at a Home Depot store in New Jersey.
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
May 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana museum announced workers were able to solve a 50-year mystery by opening a safe -- and discovering a sheet of paper with insurance information.
Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm
May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business.
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
May 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in the Normandy region of France are warning members of the public to beware of an unusual problem: "drunk" deer running amok.
Scottish man rides length of Great Britain on a scooter in 11 days
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Scottish man rides length of Great Britain on a scooter in 11 days
May 11 (UPI) -- A Scottish man rode his scooter the entire length of the island of Great Britain in just 11 days, unofficially breaking a Guinness World Record.
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store.
Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress
May 11 (UPI) -- The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in India, popularly known as the Mysuru Zoo, has announced the birth of three tiger cubs.
North Carolina math fan wins $192,941 lottery prize using the number pi
Odd News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina math fan wins $192,941 lottery prize using the number pi
May 11 (UPI) -- Math fan Jonathan Ruby of Raleigh, N.C., has won a $192,941 jackpot by picking his numbers based on pi.
National Third Shift Workers Day pays tribute to the night shift
Odd News // 9 hours ago
National Third Shift Workers Day pays tribute to the night shift
May 11 (UPI) -- National Third Shift Workers Day, celebrated annually on the second Wednesday in May, was founded to pay tribute to people working overnight jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record
Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record
Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks
Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement