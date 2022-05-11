Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school.

The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School.

"Not your everyday arrest," police said in a Facebook post.

The post included video of the officers safely capturing the alligator for relocation.

"Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you'll encounter as an officer," the post said.