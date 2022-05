The Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart, Ind., announced workers were finally able to open a mysterious wall safe after more than 50 years -- and discovered a single sheet of paper. Photo courtesy of the Ruthmere Museum/Facebook

May 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana museum announced workers were able to solve a 50-year mystery by opening a safe -- and discovering a sheet of paper with insurance information. The Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart said the wall safe has been in place since before the museum opened in 1973, and is believed to have not been opened for years longer than the museum has been in operation. Advertisement

The attraction said in a Facebook post that the combination to the safe was found with help from former Ruthmere resident Bob Deputy and his daughter, Cathy O'Connor.

Workers used the combination to open the safe and discovered a single sheet of paper bearing insurance information.

"Sadly, the money was long gone," the Facebook post said.