Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot

May 11 (UPI) -- A puppy who went missing from his New York home and was spotted dashing through two tunnels was rescued from a parking garage ledge at a Home Depot store in New Jersey.

Bailey, a 7-month-old mixed breed dog, escaped from his owner's yard in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood on April 29, and researchers reported spotting the canine swimming in the Gowanus Bay.

A researcher used a paddleboard to usher Bailey back to shore, but the canine fled and was spotted five days later, Saturday night, running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel.

Police were unable to locate Bailey, but the dog was seen again Sunday, running loose in the north tube of the Holland Tunnel.

Port Authority Police officers saw Bailey leaving the tunnel and followed the canine as he made his way to the Home Depot store in Jersey City.

Bailey ran into the store's parking garage and climbed two floors before squeezing past a fence and ending up on a ledge outside the garage.

Police ventured out onto the ledge to bring Bailey to safety. He was taken to the Liberty Humane Society for examination and his owners were notified.