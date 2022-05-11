Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 11, 2022 / 4:00 PM

Escaped dog from New York rescued from ledge at New Jersey Home Depot

By Ben Hooper

May 11 (UPI) -- A puppy who went missing from his New York home and was spotted dashing through two tunnels was rescued from a parking garage ledge at a Home Depot store in New Jersey.

Bailey, a 7-month-old mixed breed dog, escaped from his owner's yard in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood on April 29, and researchers reported spotting the canine swimming in the Gowanus Bay.

Advertisement

A researcher used a paddleboard to usher Bailey back to shore, but the canine fled and was spotted five days later, Saturday night, running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel.

Police were unable to locate Bailey, but the dog was seen again Sunday, running loose in the north tube of the Holland Tunnel.

Port Authority Police officers saw Bailey leaving the tunnel and followed the canine as he made his way to the Home Depot store in Jersey City.

Bailey ran into the store's parking garage and climbed two floors before squeezing past a fence and ending up on a ledge outside the garage.

Police ventured out onto the ledge to bring Bailey to safety. He was taken to the Liberty Humane Society for examination and his owners were notified.

Advertisement

Read More

Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France

Latest Headlines

Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years
May 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana museum announced workers were able to solve a 50-year mystery by opening a safe -- and discovering a sheet of paper with insurance information.
Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm
May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business.
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France
May 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in the Normandy region of France are warning members of the public to beware of an unusual problem: "drunk" deer running amok.
Scottish man rides length of Great Britain on a scooter in 11 days
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Scottish man rides length of Great Britain on a scooter in 11 days
May 11 (UPI) -- A Scottish man rode his scooter the entire length of the island of Great Britain in just 11 days, unofficially breaking a Guinness World Record.
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas
May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store.
Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Mysuru Zoo announces birth of three tiger cubs from albino tigress
May 11 (UPI) -- The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in India, popularly known as the Mysuru Zoo, has announced the birth of three tiger cubs.
North Carolina math fan wins $192,941 lottery prize using the number pi
Odd News // 8 hours ago
North Carolina math fan wins $192,941 lottery prize using the number pi
May 11 (UPI) -- Math fan Jonathan Ruby of Raleigh, N.C., has won a $192,941 jackpot by picking his numbers based on pi.
National Third Shift Workers Day pays tribute to the night shift
Odd News // 8 hours ago
National Third Shift Workers Day pays tribute to the night shift
May 11 (UPI) -- National Third Shift Workers Day, celebrated annually on the second Wednesday in May, was founded to pay tribute to people working overnight jobs.
Two vinyl records returned to Missouri library after 61 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Two vinyl records returned to Missouri library after 61 years
May 10 (UPI) -- A pair of vinyl records were returned to a Missouri library more than 60 years after they were checked out.
Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks
May 10 (UPI) -- A Texas traffic camera has temporarily become a wildlife camera after a pair of red-tailed hawks hatched their eggs right in front of the lens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record
Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record
Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks
Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement