May 11 (UPI) -- National Third Shift Workers Day, celebrated annually on the second Wednesday in May, was founded to pay tribute to people working overnight jobs. The holiday was founded by North Carolina man Jeff Corbett, who wanted a day set aside to appreciate the workers who put in their time while most other people are asleep. Advertisement

National Third Shift Workers Day coincides with National Night Shift Workers Day, which is also marked on the second Wednesday in May and was founded separately Velcea Kay.

Other holidays and observances for May 11 include Eat What you Want Day, Hostess Cupcake Day, National Foam Rolling Day, National Receptionists Day, National Root Canal Appreciation Day, National School Nurse Day, National Twilight Zone Day and World Ego Awareness Day.