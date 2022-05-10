Police safely capture loose horse running on busy highway

May 10 (UPI) -- Police in Spain came to the rescue of an escaped horse that found its way to a busy highway during rush hour.

The Casabermeja Local Police said officers responded to the A-45 highway when multiple drivers called the 112 emergency line and told dispatchers a horse was wandering loose in the roadway.

Police were able to guide the horse to the shoulder of the roadway until the animal's owner, who runs a nearby farm, arrived on the scene. Police shared a video of officers escorting the horse and owner to the nearest exit.

Police said the horse was not injured and there were no major accidents resulting from the animal's time in the roadway.