May 10, 2022 / 4:37 PM

Texas traffic camera taken over by family of red-tailed hawks

By Ben Hooper

May 10 (UPI) -- A Texas traffic camera has temporarily become a wildlife camera after a pair of red-tailed hawks hatched their eggs right in front of the lens.

The parent hawks can be seen on livestream tending to their chicks after the birds of prey built their nest right in front of the Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera in Irving.

The department said the hawks have been nesting next to the camera since 2016. Red-tailed hawks often return to the same spot to build their nests year after year.

Hatchling hawks typically remain in the nest for 6-7 weeks after hatching, and it's another couple weeks after that before they develop strong flight skills.

