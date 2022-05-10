Dog escapes from baggage handlers on airport tarmac

May 10 (UPI) -- A witness at an airport in Mexico captured video when a dog escaped from baggage handlers and led them on a chase across the tarmac.

The video, filmed at Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara, Jalisco, shows baggage handlers chasing after a dog that escaped from its crate in transport.

It was unclear whether the plane had just arrived or was preparing to depart when the canine got loose.

The filmer said the baggage handlers were eventually able to corral the canine.