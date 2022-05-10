Failed lane change leads South Carolina woman to $75,000 lottery prize

May 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said she owes her $75,000 lottery prize to traffic that prevented her from making a lane change.

The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she attempted to make a lane change to go to a particular store, but she changed her plans when the crowded road prevented her from changing lanes in time for her turn.

The woman ended up at the Cheap Way store in Sumter, where she bought a $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $75,000 winner.

"I was speechless," the winner recalled. "I had my husband look at it, and he didn't believe it either."

The winner said she plans to use her jackpot to pay off her home.

"Not having a mortgage anymore, that will be a happy day," she said.