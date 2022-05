Police in North Grenville, Ontario, came to the assistance of a group of neighbors seen attempting to capture a loose goat wandering in a road. Photo courtesy of OPP East Region/Twitter

May 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said they wrangled a loose goat with help from a group of concerned neighbors. The North Grenville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said officers on patrol Monday spotted a group of neighbors chasing after a loose goat on County Road 26. Advertisement

Police said officers joined with the bystanders to keep the "'baaad' guy" from running into traffic.

The goat was safely wrangled into a patrol car and returned to its owner.